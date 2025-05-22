Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager initially injured his hamstring on April 22, necessitating a 10-day IL stint. However, the Rangers were thrilled when Seager missed a minimal amount of time and was reinstated from the injured list. Unfortunately, just a week later, he strained his hamstring again and was placed right back on the 10-day IL.

With the five-time All-Star nearly eligible to return to the team, the Rangers are making it clear he won’t be rushed back. Manager Bruce Bochy acknowledged that it would be another seven to 10 days before Seager is activated from the IL and able to rejoin the team, per a report from Rotowire.

The Rangers refuse to rush Corey Seager back from second hamstring injury

The additional time on the injured list isn’t due to a setback suffered by the 11th-year veteran. Instead, the Rangers are exercising an abundance of caution considering Seager has had two hamstring injuries this season and three that required IL stints since 2023.

On the positive side, the Rangers reported that the shortstop is doing “very well” in his recovery and has resumed running, according to Rotowire.

Texas certainly could have used Seager during their series with the New York Yankees, which resulted in a three-game sweep despite a vintage performance from Jacob deGrom.

The Rangers have now lost four straight games and five of their last six. And while this is a resilient young team, the offense is in desperate need of a boost, which a healthy Seager could provide.

The two-time World Series MVP is having another strong season when physically able to play. Seager is slashing .300/.346/.520 with six home runs, 12 RBI, 15 runs scored, 1.6 bWAR and a 147 OPS+ in 26 games.

After coming out of nowhere to win the World Series in 2023, the Rangers failed to reach the playoffs last season. This year, the team is hoping to rebound. So far, they’ve managed to hang around .500. Texas is currently 4.5 games behind the first-place Seattle Mariners in the AL West.