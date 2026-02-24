Corbin Carroll suffered a broken hamate bone in his right hand just before the start of spring training. However, that didn't stop him from participating in batting practice in preparation for the 2026 regular season. On Tuesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks star shared an update regarding his injury, and it sounds like he's making progress.

The 25-year-old outfielder didn't reveal a timeline, but did say that his hand is in good shape, according to Cameron Cox of 12 News Arizona. Carroll is ensuring that he remains as fit as possible while rehabbing his hand, as he wants to be ready to go when he's eventually medically cleared to play.

“It's in good shape,” said Carroll about his hand. “I get stitches out pretty soon and roll from there… There's a lot of higher-intent things I can't do right now, and so I'm trying to do as many low-intent things, and just make sure I'm checking those boxes off right now.

“So, that when I am able to go, that I'm not shocking my body and asking it to do something pretty aggressive. So, yeah, with the one-handed swings, throwing, lifting, some running, some agility, just trying to make sure I still have some what of a spring training… [My hand] is in good shape.”

#Dbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll continues to rehab from a broken hand. Recently saw video of him taking one-handed swings in the cages…. So will he be ready for #OpeningDay? pic.twitter.com/G4ZvBlqrLT — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) February 24, 2026

Corbin Carroll is set to begin his fifth season in MLB. He's been one of the Diamondbacks top players since 2023, and that should remain the case in 2026. Carroll ended last season with a .259 batting average and .343 OBP while recording 146 hits, 31 home runs (career-high), 84 RBIs (career-high), and 32 stolen bases. He also led the league in triples with 17.

Carroll is expected to miss all of spring training and the World Baseball Classic. Arizona is hopeful he can return on or shortly after Opening Day.