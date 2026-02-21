Ketel Marte has been one of, if not the best, second basemen in MLB for the past several seasons. His presence at the plate makes him an unbelievable asset to the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, with spring training underway, Marte revealed his aspirations to be a defensive star in the 2026 campaign.

While talking to media members on Friday, the 32-year-old revealed his goal this season is to win a Gold Glove Award, according to Arizona Sports. Marte claims he's been working more on his defense this offseason and hopes to show that in 2026.

“I'm just looking forward to being healthy the whole year,” said Marte in Spanish. “I've been working on my defense. I need a Gold Glove.”

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte says he is in a great spot after a difficult offseason. A Gold Glove is a goal of his. pic.twitter.com/qqNYNzc5nn — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) February 20, 2026

If the back-to-back Silver Slugger Award winner (2024, 2025) can win a Gold Glove, then he'd probably be viewed as the best two-way second baseman in MLB. Despite the Diamondbacks failing to make the playoffs last season, Ketel Marte had another solid year. He finished 2026 with a .283 batting average and .376 OBP while recording 136 hits, 28 home runs, and 72 RBIs.

To win the Gold Glove, Marte would have to outplay last year's NL winner, Nico Hoerner. The Chicago Cubs star finished last season with a 99.3% fielding percentage at second base. For comparison's sake, Marte finished with a 98.6% fielding percentage.

Arizona is certainly hoping for a big 2026 season. The Diamondbacks improved their infield by acquiring Nolan Arenado to play third base. Arenado has been one of the best two-way third basemen in the league throughout his 13 years in MLB.