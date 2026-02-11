The Arizona Diamondbacks were probably thinking they would come into Spring Training with a fresh slate, but that didn't last long. Outfielder Carbon Carroll has suffered an injury, and his availability in the World Baseball Classic and Opening Day is in doubt, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“News: Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll broke the hamate bone in his right hand and is undergoing surgery today, sources tell ESPN. He will miss the World Baseball Classic and his ability to play Opening Day is now in question,” Passan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Carroll is set to miss the next six weeks, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

For Team USA, Carroll's absence could be a big blow as he was probably going to be one of the starting outfielders. They'll most likely add another outfielder to the roster to replace Carroll, and players such as Byron Buxton could get more playing time.

On the Diamondbacks side, they've lost one of their key players to start the season. This past season, Carroll slashed .259/.343/.541, and it helped him reach his second All-Star game, win a Silver Slugger, and finish sixth in MVP voting.

The good news is that Carroll will probably not miss much time this season, and if all goes well between now and the next six weeks, everything should be good.

Carroll has dealt with injuries here and there throughout his career, but he's never missed a big chunk of time. This could be the same case, and Carroll should be ready to go at some point in the season.