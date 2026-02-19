In an unfortunate development for Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll, he broke his right hand while taking a swing during batting practice, requiring surgery which would keep him out of action for a considerable period of time. The good news is that Carroll could conceivably return to the Diamondbacks lineup on or before Opening Day. The bad news is that the Diamondbacks star will miss the 2026 World Baseball Classic as a result of his injury.

Carroll is one of the best stars for the United States, and his combination of power and speed would have made him a valuable asset in their bid to avenge their loss in the final of the 2023 iteration of the competition. The Diamondbacks star expressed his disappointment towards missing out on the opportunity to represent his country in such a prestigious tournament.

“I can't lie, [I'm] definitely bummed. It would have been very cool,” Carroll said in an appearance on Foul Territory TV. “Sharing an outfield with Aaron Judge, [Byron] Buxton [would've been great]. We'll keep moving forward.”

"It would've been cool to share an outfield with Aaron Judge and Byron Buxton." 💔 Corbin Carroll is bummed he won't be able to play in the WBC. pic.twitter.com/ukDWIhhksd — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 19, 2026

There is typically a four-year gap between WBC tournaments, and Carroll will only be 29 years of age by the time the 2030 WBC comes along (or 28 years old if the WBC is held in 2029). That may be a few years into the future, but this should at least give the Diamondbacks star something to look forward to.

Corbin Carroll looks to lead Diamondbacks back to postseason

Article Continues Below

The 2025 season didn't go according to plan for the Diamondbacks; they finished with an 80-82 record, missing out on the postseason once again.

Carroll, however, had a brilliant season; in fact, he had the best season of his career to this point. He hit 31 home runs and drove in 84 runs for the Diamondbacks, and he was exemplary on nearly all facets of the sport, recording a 6.5 fWAR for his contributions.

Upon his return from a broken hand, expect Carroll to be locked in from the get-go.