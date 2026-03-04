Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas continues to draw motivation from one of the most dramatic moments in recent World Baseball Classic history. The center fielder believes Mexico’s performance in the 2023 tournament proved the national team belongs among the elite programs on the global stage.

Thomas played a key role in Mexico’s historic run during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The tournament marked the first time Team Mexico reached the semifinal round, signaling a breakthrough moment for the country. Mexico ultimately pushed powerhouse Japan—the eventual 2023 WBC champion—to the brink before falling in heartbreaking fashion.

The semifinal matchup quickly became one of the most memorable games in tournament history. Team Mexico carried a late lead and stood just three outs away from advancing to the championship game. Team Japan, however, rallied in the ninth inning to secure a dramatic 6–5 walk-off victory and move on to the final.

Now the 25-year-old Thomas believes that experience continues to shape Team Mexico’s approach entering the upcoming 2026 World Baseball Classic. Rather than viewing the loss as a setback, the Diamondbacks outfielder sees it as confirmation that Mexico can compete with the best teams in the world.

Jake García of 12SportsAZ shared Thomas’ comments Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter, posting a video of the Diamondbacks outfielder discussing Mexico’s outlook heading into the upcoming tournament.

“Team Mexico was three outs away from shocking Japan and advancing to the WBC final in 2023.

Alek Thomas says it shows that they belong.

Also asked him if the outfield trio of him, Jarren Duran and Randy Arozarena has any new celebrations up their sleeve.”

Thomas said the experience ultimately strengthened the team’s confidence moving forward.

“We know that we’re capable of doing things like that, and we’re just going to take that momentum and try to apply it to these games here.”

That belief reflects the strength of Team Mexico’s projected outfield. Thomas, Boston slugger Jarren Duran, and Seattle Mariners star Randy Arozarena headline a dynamic trio expected to play a major role in the tournament.

Team Mexico now enters the 2026 tournament determined to finish the mission it started.