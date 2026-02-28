Corbin Carroll has not played a single spring training game after suffering a broken hamate bone in his right hand. While the injury is preventing him from also playing in the World Baseball Classic, many still have hope that he could be ready to go by Opening Day. Manager Torey Lovullo finally weighs in on those chances.

Lovullo claims that his “gut feel” is that the 25-year-old outfielder will be available come Opening Day, according to Alex Weiner of AtoZ Sports. Nothing is set in stone, and this is not an official confirmation of Carroll's availability come March 26. But at the very least, this is a huge step in the right direction for Carroll.

“I would not be surprised if Corbin [Carroll] is ready by Opening Day,” said Lovullo. “That's my gut feel.”

The two-time All-Star has remained active despite dealing with the broken hamate bone in his hand. Corbin Carroll was spotted participating in BP with just one hand and has explained how he is doing everything possible to remain in shape in preparation for the regular season. Only time will tell what his status is for the first game of the 2026 campaign, but Carroll is seemingly making great progress.

He is set to begin his fifth MLB season and aims to play a key role in the Diamondbacks' success. Carroll was one of the most consistent bats for Arizona in 2025, ending last season with a .259 batting average and .343 OBP while recording 146 hits, 31 home runs (career-high), 84 RBIs (career-high), and 32 stolen bases (career-high). He also led the league in tripples with 17.