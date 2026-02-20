In the two seasons since losing the 2023 World Series, the Arizona Diamondbacks have failed to make it back to the playoffs. Now, the team is looking to make it back to October. Following an offseason in which GM Mike Hazen retooled the roster, veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado is looking to make a splash with his new squad. In Friday's Spring Training opener, Arenado slugged a booming home run against his former team, the Colorado Rockies. MLB's official X, formerly Twitter, account shared the moment.

“Nolan Arenado's first #SpringTraining homer in a @Dbacks uniform,” posted the league's page.

Arenado will be a free agent ahead of the 2028 season, so the Diamondbacks will have him for at least the next two seasons. The 34-year-old is looking to rebound from a couple of down years to close out his tenure with the St. Louis Cardinals. In addition to Arenado, the Diamondbacks also added veteran first baseman Carlos Santana in free agency. With two new sluggers at the corners, can Arizona mash its way back to the playoffs?

Veteran sluggers look to lead Diamondbacks back to playoffs

Arenado's second consecutive down year was partly due to injuries. The former Cardinals and Rockies standout helped St. Louis reach the postseason during the first couple of years of his tenure with the franchise, but it's clear the Cards are in rebuild mode. Arenado now has a chance to not only help the Diamondbacks return to October but also turn his career back around once again.

Meanwhile, the ageless wonder that is Santana is once again looking to contribute solid defense and power to a lineup that needs it. After spending ten of the first 11 years of his career with the Cleveland Guardians, Santana played for five teams before returning to Cleveland last year. A few last season games with the Chicago Cubs, then led to a one-year deal in the desert. Can both veteran sluggers turn back the clock in their first year with the Diamondbacks? If so, October baseball awaits the Snakes.