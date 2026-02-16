The Arizona Diamondbacks have added right-handed reliever Grant Holman to their roster, claiming him off waivers from the Athletics on Sunday. To accommodate the move on the 40-man roster, Arizona placed left-handed pitcher AJ Puk on the 60-day injured list as he continues rehabbing from UCL revision surgery.

Holman, 25 years old, was a sixth-round pick by the Athletics in the 2021 MLB Draft and made his major league debut in 2024. Over parts of the last two seasons with the Athletics, he has appeared in 40 games, pitching 38.2 innings. During that stretch, Holman has managed a 4.66 ERA, struck out 33 batters, walked 18, and recorded a 1.58 WHIP. His 2025 campaign was interrupted by right shoulder rotator cuff tendinitis, limiting him to 22 appearances and 23 innings, during which he compiled a 5.09 ERA with 17 strikeouts and a 1.52 WHIP.

Last season was a challenge, but Holman still showed he can rack up strikeouts, throwing 9 1/3 scoreless frames in Triple-A and fanning 31% of batters. His pitch arsenal features a mid-90s four-seam fastball, an 87 MPH split-finger pitch, and a slider, with a rare sinker rounding out his offerings.

The Diamondbacks' bullpen situation creates an opportunity for Holman to compete for a role. With both Puk and Justin Martinez starting the year on the injured list, the Arizona will rely on a combination of veterans like Michael Soroka and Paul Sewald alongside young arms such as Kade Strowd and Andrew Hoffmann. Holman will participate in Spring Training as the bullpen competition remains wide open. If he does not earn an Opening Day spot, he is likely to begin the season at Triple-A, ready for a call-up when roster needs arise.

The D-backs' acquisition of Holman complements recent pitching moves, including bringing back Paul Sewald on a one-year deal, signing Joe Ross to a minor league contract, and re-signing starter Zac Gallen.