The Arizona Diamondbacks' power surge continues to turn heads across Major League Baseball. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez etched his name into the history books, hitting four home runs in a single game– a near-mythical MLB achievement– and earning NL Player of the Week honors. However, despite Suarez's fireworks, the D-Backs came up short, losing in extra innings.

The historic moment unfolded against the Atlanta Braves, where Suarez launched home runs in four consecutive at-bats. He became only the 19th player in MLB history to accomplish the feat. He was also the first Venezuelan-born player ever to do it. In an unusual twist, Suarez also joined Bob Horner as the only players to hit four home runs in a game that ended in defeat.

Across six games, Suarez delivered a monster stat line: a .400 batting average, a .500 on-base percentage, a 1.050 slugging percentage, four home runs, five RBIs, and nine runs scored.

According to Bob Nightengale, Suarez's week places him firmly among the hottest hitters in baseball, tying him for the MLB lead with 10 home runs this season.

The difficulty of hitting four home runs in a single game cannot be overstated. Over 200,000 games have been played in Major League history, and yet only 19 players have ever reached this milestone. It demands perfect timing, elite power, and relentless consistency, qualities Suarez displayed masterfully. His remarkable achievement joins the Diamondbacks' proud legacy. following in the footsteps of J.D. Martinez four home run night for Arizona in 2017.

Suarez's performance is no isolated event. Since July 7th of last season, he has led all MLB players with 34 home runs. Coming off a 2024 campaign where he launched 33 home runs and tallied 101 RBIs, Suarez is now just 14 long-balls away from joining the exclusive 300-home run club, currently sitting at 286 career homers.

Although Dodgers rookie Andy Pages also earned NL player of the week recognition with a stellar .650 average and 3 homers, it's Eugenio Suarez's breathtaking show of power that captured headlines nationwide. Pages impressed, but Suarez made history.

For the Diamondbacks, Suarez's historic surge could be a season-defining moment. If the Diamondbacks can capitalize on the momentum their slugging third baseman has created, a deep postseason run may be within reach, powered by one of the game's most dangerous hitters.