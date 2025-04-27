The Arizona Diamondbacks lost 8-7 to the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night. Their loss was demoralizing, as they dropped a set to a scuffling Braves squad. But Eugenio Suarez joined an elite club, hitting four home runs in the loss. Diamondbacks manager spoke after the game about Suarez's four homers and a personal stat.

“Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo says he was ‘rattled’ to find out he is the first manager in history to have two players hit 4 HRs in a game with Eugenio Suarez last night and JD Martinez in 2017,” USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported.

Lovullo was the manager when JD Martinez hit four homers against the Dodgers on September 4, 2017. That was his first year on the job and the end of a solid 93-win season. He is still the manager now as a team with expectations scuffles through April. Despite the loss, it is an incredible accomplishment for Suarez and Lovullo.

There have only been 19 four-homer games in the history of Major League Baseball. That is fewer than the number of perfect games, 24, six-hit games, 119, and no-hitters, 326. Martinez's four-homer day was the most recent until Saturday, when Suarez joined him. Suarez was a spectator for Scooter Gennett's four-homer day for the Cincinnati Reds in 2017.

Those are the three most recent four-homer games in MLB history. All of them involve either Eugenio Suarez or Torey Lovullo, which is a wild coincidence given the rarity of the accomplishment. Saturday was only the third time the player who hit four homers lost the game.

Suarez tied the game in the bottom of the ninth with his fourth homer. But the Diamondbacks put Justin Martinez in the game to pitch the tenth, which did not go well. He threw a wild pitch that allowed Matt Olson to score, which stood as the winning run.