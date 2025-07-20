The Arizona Diamondbacks missed Ketel Marte for a few days after the All-Star break because of his home being burglarized. Marte was put on the restricted list and was not in the lineup for the Diamondbacks' game against the St. Louis Cardinals this weekend.

Marte is now back with the Diamondbacks, but there is a catch to his availability, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Diamondbacks All Star 2B Ketel Marte returns to the team after taking personal days off after the All Star break. He has been on the restricted list and was not paid during his absence. He remains out of the starting lineup,” Nightengale wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It may be a little strange that the Diamondbacks didn't pay him through his absence, but the good news is that he's back with the team, and when he's active, he can be a major help as they try to go on a run in the second half of the season.

The Diamondbacks made a few moves after the All-Star break, calling up catcher Adrian Del Castillo and right-hander Trevor Richards from Triple-A Reno. They also optioned infielder Tristan English to Reno, and signed Sergio Alcantara as a major league free agent.

It may look like the Diamondbacks are out of any playoff race, but they are 49-50 and nine games behind first place in the NL West. They have a lot of ground to catch, but it's not impossible if they can get in a rhythm and win some games. That also means they'll have to get help from teams above them, so the best thing for them to do is focus on what they can control.

The hope is that the Diamondbacks insert Marte back in the lineup soon, as they have a series coming up against the Houston Astros.