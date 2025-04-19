The Arizona Diamondbacks lost a wild game to the Chicago Cubs Friday. The Diamondbacks became the first team in 113 years to lose after scoring 10 or more runs after the third inning. The historic defeat dropped the Diamondbacks to fourth place in the NL West despite their 12-8 start this season.

The following day Arizona made numerous roster moves, most notably placing closer A.J. Puk on the 15-day IL with left elbow inflammation, per the team’s official account on X.

The Diamondbacks added three right-handed pitchers to the club, recalling Drey Jameson from Triple-A and selecting the contracts of J.P Feyereisen and Juan Morillo.

To make room, Arizona optioned pitchers Bryce Jarvis and Joe Mantiply to Triple-A Reno and designated infielder Grae Kessinger for assignment.

The Diamondbacks shake up struggling bullpen

Friday’s wild loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Diamondbacks, which included a three-game series sweep of the Miami Marlins. Arizona managed to make things exciting against the Cubs, scoring 10-runs in the eighth inning. But the D-Backs gave up six runs in the bottom of the eighth – and 11 runs in just two innings – ultimately losing the contest 13-11.

The loss of Puk, who’s operating as the team’s closer this year, is particularly damaging. The Diamondbacks landed Puk in a trade with the Marlins last season. He had a 1.32 ERA, 0.732 WHIP and 43 strikeouts in 27.1 innings after joining the team in 2024. This year he produced a 3.38 ERA and 1.250 WHIP with four saves in eight appearances. He’ll undergo an MRI next week when Arizona returns from its road trip.

Mantiply and Jarvis both got tagged in Friday’s matchup as each pitcher gave up three runs in two-thirds of an inning against the Cubs. Mantiply took the loss, continuing a brutal start to the 2025 season. The veteran reliever now sports a 15.95 ERA and 3.000 WHIP in 7.1 innings this year. He’ll head to Reno in an attempt to iron out his early season struggles.