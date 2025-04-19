The Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks delivered one of the games of the MLB season so far that excited baseball fans everywhere. Eventually, the Cubs came out on top thanks to home runs from Carson Kelly, new addition Kyle Tucker and Seiya Suzuki.

Chicago joined a small list with their win today. It is the first team in 113 years to win a game after allowing 10 or more runs in one inning after the third inning, according to Bob Nightengale.

Tucker followed up Kelly's three-run shot with a home run of his own to give Chicago the lead. One batter later, Suzuki put the finishing touch on the Cubs' performance with a solo shot of his own.

The Cubs don't want to have to win every game with a thunderous comeback, but Friday's game is a step in the right direction for their offense. Chicago is finding its swing and has now put more distance between it and the Milwaukee Brewers for the lead in the NL Central. However, the Cubs will have to overcome a big loss as starting pitcher Justin Steele is out for the season.

The Diamondbacks, on the other hand, walk away from the game with a sour taste in their mouths. They put forth a great offensive showing, including a grand slam from Eugenio Suarez, but faltered in a disastrous eighth inning. If it can maintain that kind of performance at the plate, though, Arizona will have many more wins than loses moving forward.

Both teams are coming off mediocre years where they underperformed their preseason expectations. One year later, both are in prime position to be involved in the pennant race for the rest of the season.

The Cubs are a team with a knack for making history, whether it be overcoming one of the longest championship curses in sports or mounting a historic comeback. As exciting as it was, though, the Cubs would much rather prefer that they don't have to overcome such a large deficit on a regular basis.