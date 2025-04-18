The Arizona Diamondbacks and the new-look Chicago Cubs went head-to-head in the first game of their second set against one another. Home runs by Kyle Tucker and Seiya Suzuki, along with a grand slam from Eugenio Suarez, were part of one of the most exciting games in the 2025 season.

Fans of the Diamondbacks took to social media to react to the game after Arizona scored 1o runs in the eighth inning. This erased a six-run deficit and helped them the lead. Suarez's grand slam triggered strong reactions from MLB fans as Arizona made its run.

458 feet! Eugenio Suárez gets the @Dbacks right back in it! (MLB x @DairyQueen) pic.twitter.com/oTZu1i381L — MLB (@MLB) April 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

“ugh Cubs killer Eugenio Suárez,” one fan wrote in response to Suarez's home run.

“dude just shows up to the yard and hits homeruns, crushing it,” another fan said of Suarez.

Unfortunately for Diamondbacks fans, their lead was short-lived. The Cubs responded in the bottom of the eighth inning, scoring six runs on three homers. Tucker, Carson Kelly, and Suzuki all went deep.

“Extend Kyle Tucker and please find a bullpen. What a game,” one fan pleaded after Chicago's win.

“This game took years off my life,” another fan said.

The back-and-forth game gave fans all they could ask for. The game is just like every other one in the regular season schedule on paper, but fans of both teams will remember it for a while.

Both teams needed the game to boost their confidence moving forward. After disappointing seasons last year, both squads are having great seasons as they contend for the lead in their divisions.

For the Cubs, the win is sweet, coming on a day when one of Chicago's pitchers saw their season end. Getting a win in such dramatic fashion is a rallying point for the team as they move forward.

On the other hand, the Diamondbacks aren't happy about walking out of Wrigley Field with a loss. However, there is a silver lining for the team. Friday's game was one of the team's best offensive performances of the season.

If their game against one another is any sign of what's to come, the Diamondbacks and Cubs are in for a whale of a series against one another. They also might have both turned a corner as they build offensive momentum.