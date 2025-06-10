Just two years ago, the Arizona Diamondbacks made an improbable run to the World Series. But, in 2025, they've been struggling immensely and at this rate, won't even make the playoffs. Torey Lovullo's ball club sits in third place in the NL West with a 32-34 record.

To make matters worse, the Diamondbacks just lost Corbin Burnes to season-ending Tommy John surgery. There is the possibility Arizona will sell at the trade deadline if things don't improve, but starter Zac Gallen made it clear there's really no panic in the locker room. They remain optimistic about a turnaround.

Via Sports Illustrated:

“We have a good vibe in the clubhouse. Everybody's fine with where we're at. We just know we need to play better,” Said Gallen. “I think the only concern is that we're just not playing up to the standard that we expect of ourselves, really.”

Gallen believes the Diamondbacks can make a late-season surge like they have before:

Gallen does make a valid point. They're only two games below .500 as we speak and didn't move above .500 until late in the 2024 campaign.

There's no question the Diamondbacks have the talent to be a playoff team. Many of the same players remain from the Fall Classic run, and the reality is that many of them simply aren't living up to expectations.

That includes Gallen, who has an ERA over five so far. Merrill Kelly is the only consistent starter right now outside of Burnes, who is done for the year. Gallen, Brandon Pfaadt, and Eduardo Rodriguez all need to be a whole lot better if this group is going to be competitive.

On a more positive note, the Diamondbacks ended a three-game skid on Monday night as Josh Naylor hit a walk-off Grand Slam. Offense has been a strength — pitching just needs to catch up.

They will face the Seattle Mariners again on Tuesday evening.