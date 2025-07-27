With the Major League Baseball trade deadline just days away, the Arizona Diamondbacks are in the middle of the chaos. They already kicked things off by trading first baseman Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners. While teams around the league think that Eugenio Suarez is next, Arizona has other ideas. Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly could be sent away at the MLB trade deadline.
Both pitchers have endured shaky seasons, playing a factor in the Diamondbacks struggles. After leading a rotation that made it to the World Series in 2023, both are far from their peak form. However, contenders have kicked the tires in Arizona to see what they would cost at the trade deadline. Because of the interest, the Diamondbacks' strategy could change.
According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Arizona planned to send at least one starting pitcher away. Now, however, they could hold a fire sale with a large chunk of their rotation.