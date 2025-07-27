With the Major League Baseball trade deadline just days away, the Arizona Diamondbacks are in the middle of the chaos. They already kicked things off by trading first baseman Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners. While teams around the league think that Eugenio Suarez is next, Arizona has other ideas. Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly could be sent away at the MLB trade deadline.

Both pitchers have endured shaky seasons, playing a factor in the Diamondbacks struggles. After leading a rotation that made it to the World Series in 2023, both are far from their peak form. However, contenders have kicked the tires in Arizona to see what they would cost at the trade deadline. Because of the interest, the Diamondbacks' strategy could change.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Arizona planned to send at least one starting pitcher away. Now, however, they could hold a fire sale with a large chunk of their rotation.

“The Arizona Diamondbacks’ initial preference was to trade either right-hander Zac Gallen or Merrill Kelly, but not both. Things, however, change rapidly at this time of year,” Rosenthal said. “The desperation of clubs in need of a quality starting pitcher is forcing the D-Backs to reconsider their initial stance. Both Gallen and Kelly could go, if the team receives strong enough offers.”

Contenders around MLB have holes in their rotation thanks to injuries. Bringing in Gallen or Kelly could be the upgrade they need to compete for a title. Kelly is having a better season, likely making his price tag a bit higher. Despite the difficulties that come with making so many deals, Arizona has the motivation to do so.

Both starters are in the last year of their contracts. Each of them will seek a long-term deal this winter. After giving Corbin Burnes a lucrative contract in the offseason, the Diamondbacks do not have as much financial flexibility. While trading both away was not their initial plan, it could work out nicely.

The MLB trade deadline is nothing if not unpredictable. Arizona went from a team that was going to trade only Suarez and Naylor to a team that could look completely different in a week.