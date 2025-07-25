The Arizona Diamondbacks officially kicked off trade season by sending first baseman Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night — and by all indications, this is just the beginning of their sell-off.

In exchange for Naylor, the D-Backs received a pair of young arms in left-hander Brandyn Garcia and right-handed pitching prospect Ashton Izzi. The move is a clear signal that Arizona, sitting at 50-53 and 5.5 games out of a playoff spot, is shifting its focus from 2024 contention to retooling for the future.

Naylor, who’s quietly putting together another strong season, was one of the top left-handed rental bats on the market. The 28-year-old is slashing .292/.360/.447 with 11 home runs, 59 RBIs, and a career-best 11 stolen bases in 394 plate appearances. He’s also cut his strikeout rate to just 12.4%, making him a particularly attractive add for a Seattle team looking to extend its postseason window.

“We are thrilled to add Josh as we make a push for the postseason,” Mariners GM Justin Hollander said in a statement. “Josh’s ability to hit for both average and power is unique, and we are excited to not face him anymore.”

Diamondbacks look like sellers ahead of the trade deadline

Naylor fills a need at first base in Seattle, taking over for Luke Raley, who will likely shift to the outfield. The Mariners already rank top-10 in runs, home runs, and OBP, but Naylor’s bat only deepens their already solid offense. And he might not be the last bat they bring in — reports indicate Seattle still has its sights on a reunion with Eugenio Suárez to bolster the hot corner.

As for Arizona, the Naylor trade reflects a broader pivot. Despite a post-All-Star Break sweep of the Cardinals, the D-Backs were swept by the Astros and remain under .500. Their injury-riddled rotation, which lost Corbin Burnes and Jordan Montgomery, has left them scrambling. With starters Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen approaching free agency, and Suárez viewed as one of the top position players on the market, the team is expected to stay active.

The return for Naylor fits Arizona’s goal of acquiring controllable pitching. Garcia, 25, just debuted in the majors and brings a 97 MPH sinker with two strong breaking pitches. Though initially a starter, he projects as a reliever moving forward. Izzi, 21, has flashed potential in the minors with a mid-90s fastball and the makings of a three-pitch mix. While he’s struggled at High-A this season, his upside is intriguing.

This deal also shows the Mariners are serious buyers. Even while holding onto top prospects like Colt Emerson and Jonny Farmelo, Seattle is adding proven contributors without mortgaging its future. Currently tied for a Wild Card spot and six games behind Houston in the AL West, they’re clearly intent on returning to October baseball.

Arizona might be selling, but make no mistake — this is a front office with a plan. And they’re just getting started.