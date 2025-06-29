The Arizona Diamondbacks are a team with several players that other clubs want, ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Arizona has frequently pushed back on all suitors, saying they won't sell unless the season implodes. The Diamondbacks continue to push that message, per a USA Today report.

The road ahead isn't going to be calm though for the club.

“The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to tell suitors they aren’t ready to sell after going 14-9 in June, but they play 20 games in July against teams with winning records beginning with a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants,” Bob Nightengale wrote.

The Diamondbacks are trying to keep their heads above water in the National League West. Arizona is 41-41 on the year, going into Sunday's action. That's good for only fourth in the NL West.

There are several Diamondbacks that other clubs want

Arizona has several pitchers getting interest from other clubs. The centerpiece is Zac Gallen, who has had an up and down campaign. Gallen currently holds a 5.75 ERA, with a 5-9 record.

Gallen has tried to drown out the outside noise about possible trades. He is seen as one of the top 10 trade candidates in MLB, per a recent ESPN report.

“Gallen was excellent for the past three seasons but now, in a contract year, is posting career-worst numbers in almost every category,” Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel wrote for the outlet. “His stuff looks pretty similar, but he's allowing much more damage when hitters make contact. Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said the team does not plan to deal away players at the deadline, but if Arizona doesn't make a run, it could reap a huge return with all of its impending free agents.”

There are several teams linked to Gallen, including the Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros and San Diego Padres. Time will tell if he gets dealt.

Other Diamondbacks listed as possible trade candidates include starting pitcher Merrill Kelly, and infielders Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor. The trade deadline in MLB is on July 31.

Arizona plays Sunday against the Miami Marlins.