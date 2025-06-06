It hasn’t been a week full of good news for the Arizona Diamondbacks. But that didn’t take away from their stunning comeback against the Braves. And the wild win drew a Torey Lovullo truth bomb, according to a post on X by MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM.

“It was magical.”

The #Dbacks turned a 0.1% win probability into a STUNNING six-run, 9th-inning comeback in Atlanta.

Arizona’s Eugenio Suárez hit a go-ahead, two-run double off Raisel Iglesias to cap a seven-run ninth inning rally. The stunning turnaround gave the Diamondbacks an 11-10 win Thursday, capping a sweep of the three-game series.

D’backs manager Torey Lovullo enjoying the aftermath

The Diamondbacks brought an all-time record of 0-419 when trailing by six or more runs after the completion of eight innings. Lovullo said it was a team effort, according to mlb.com.

“This team is dynamic, and I feel like we’re never out of any game,” Lovullo said. “We just never know when that rally is [going to] start — who, where and when.

“I was like a proud dad watching a bunch of Little Leaguers go out there and get the job done. That’s what I can honestly say I felt in the dugout. You’re hanging on and hoping they turn things around, and they did it with one at-bat after another. Gurriel with the home run just seemed to give us some energy, and all the sudden, you have [Suárez], one of our top run producers, in the box with the tying run on base, and he comes through. It was a magical moment for this team.”

Suárez delivered the go-ahead hit, and said the Diamondbacks are rolling, according to mlb.com.

“I feel like we are so good right now,” Suárez said. “We’re playing good baseball, and we have good energy. We understand this game is not finished (until you) play 27 outs. That was our game. That ninth inning tells how we play this game. We’re never [going to] give up. We (started) building onto the inning like that [with a home run and] a walk and a homer again and a walk again. You start to have really good at-bats against tough pitching.”

Suárez the Braves came after him hard during the series. So the big hit erased that other work and made the Diamondbacks happy.

“They pitched me tough today,” Suárez said. “The whole series they pitched me tough.”