The Arizona Diamondbacks entered the ninth inning of their series finale against the Atlanta Braves down 4-10. In a hostile environment on the road, Torey Lovullo's team put together the second-largest single game comeback in franchise history. The win is a major confidence boost for Arizona, who just saw Corbin Burnes go onto the injured list with an elbow injury.

After home runs by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Alek Thomas, Corbin Carroll added a double to the chaotic half-inning. Brian Snitker turned to Raisel Iglesias to stop Arizona's comeback, but an RBI double from Eugenio Suarez gave the Diamondbacks the lead.

This isn't the first time he has come through against the Braves this season. In Arizona, Suarez joined an exclusive list after hitting four home runs in a single game in April.

Arizona escaped with a win, completing the series sweep against Atlanta and winning the season series. Lovullo's team scored three runs while down to their final out, including Suarez's double. The victory is another feather in the cap of the Diamondbacks' offense, one of the best units in Major League Baseball.

Carroll and Arizona finally got back to .500 with the win. Unfortunately, they play in one of the best divisions in the league. The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and San Diego Padres are all at least three games ahead of them. With Burnes on the IL, the offense is under even more pressure to deliver.

Pitching help is at the top of the Diamondbacks' priority list as the trade deadline inches closer. Thursday's game was a perfect example of the inconsistency of Lovullo's pitching staff. Heading to the game, Arizona's staff was near the bottom of the league with an ERA of 4.68. The number is higher now, and the Diamondbacks need to address it this summer.

Suarez and Carroll continue to lead an elite offense, but wild comebacks like Thursday's are rare. As the team tries to solve its pitching problems, it leaves Atlanta happy after pulling off a sweep in dramatic fashion.