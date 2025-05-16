The Arizona Diamondbacks were founded in 1998 and almost immediately became a playoff team. Those early years cemented a fan base that was left disappointed for over a decade when they did not win a playoff series. But their recent trip to the World Series has reignited their competitive window. Who are the greatest Diamondbacks players of all time? Their 2001 World Series win provides many options for the list, but that does not complete Diamondbacks' history. Check out the gallery for the full list.

#1: Randy Johnson (1999-2004, 2007-08)

Randy Johnson played for six teams in his Hall of Fame career, but his best years came with the Diamondbacks. Once he arrived in 1999, he won his second career Cy Young. That was his first of five in a row, leading the National League in WAR in all four of those seasons. That '99 Cy Young was the first major award any Diamondback had ever won in just their second season.

Johnson cemented his place as the Greatest Diamondback of All Time during the 2001 postseason. He made five starts and a relief appearance with a 1.52 ERA and shared the World Series MVP in 2001. Despite his regular-season greatness, he did not have many opportunities in October. When he had the chance with the 2001 Diamondbacks, he dominated in the World Series.

#2: Luis Gonzalez (1999-2006)

The greatest position player in Diamondbacks history is Luis Gonzalez, who played left field from 1999-2006. He holds the franchise records for runs scored, hits, doubles, home runs, and runs batted in. His number 20 is one of two retired numbers in franchise history, joining Johnson's 51. While he comes in at number two on the list, he unquestionably has the greatest moment in franchise history.

After finishing third in NL MVP voting in 2001 and the Silver Slugger in the regular season, Gonzalez had a solid postseason. He hit .246 with a .753 OPS and ten RBIs in October. But the tenth RBI is one of the biggest in World Series history, walking off the Yankees in Game 7 with Mariano Rivera on the mound.

Luis Gonzalez with a bloop single to win the 2001 World Series. pic.twitter.com/aIdiAqb7PD — Baseball’s Greatest Moments (@BBGreatMoments) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Paul Goldschmidt played first base for the Diamondbacks from 2011 to 2018 and is the greatest homegrown player of all time. Johnson and Gonzalez came over before the 1999 season as veterans to build a contender. Goldschmidt was part of their efforts in the 2010s to build a sustainable contender. He paid that off before leaving for the Cardinals in free agency before the 2019 season.

Goldschmidt has the highest on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS in Diamondbacks history. He won three Gold Gloves and four Silver Sluggers, finished top three in MVP voting three times, and made six All-Star Games. Goldschmidt finally won his MVP with the 2022 St Louis Cardinals and is now on the New York Yankees.

#4: Brandon Webb (2003-09)

Brandon Webb slots in at number three for having one of the best peaks in Diamondbacks history. He finished in the top two of the NL Cy Young voting in three consecutive seasons from 2006 to 2008. He won in '06, finished behind Jake Peavy in '07, and Tim Lincecum the following year. The rest of his career was not as strong, but in the short history of the Diamondbacks, that gets him high up on the list.

Webb threw over 200 innings in five consecutive seasons, which earned him a career 33 bWAR, second among pitchers in franchise history. He does not have the longevity of some, but when dealing with less than 30 years of history, a three-year peak earns you a spot in the top ten.

#5: Curt Schilling (2000-03)

Speaking of short peaks, Curt Schilling joined the Diamondbacks during the 2000 season and was key to their 2001 World Series. But when his contract ran out, he went to the Red Sox, where he continued to dominate the Yankees and win the 2004 World Series. In Arizona, Schilling finished second in Cy Young voting twice, losing to Johnson both times.

Schilling led the league in wins with 22 in 2001 and carried that into the postseason. He went 4-0 with a 1.12 ERA in six starts, starting the postseason with three consecutive complete games. His four runs allowed in 21.1 innings of the World Series earned him co-MVP honors with Johnson.

#6: Ketel Marte (2017-present)

The first active Diamondback on our list, Ketel Marte, slots in at number six. He has finished in the top four in MVP voting twice, but has never received a vote in any other season. He finished fourth in 2019 thanks to a .981 OPS and 32 home runs. Then, he finished third behind Shohei Ohtani and Francisco Lindor in 2024. Last year, he hit 36 homers and drove in 95 runs. Couple that with solid second base defense, and you have one of the greatest players in franchise history.

The Diamondbacks just extended Marte for six years and $116.5 million. That proves that the organization is committed to keeping this core together and propelling Marte up this list. If he can have another season like he did in 2024, he may even get Arizona the first MVP in franchise history.

#7: Jose Valverde (2003-07)

Our first and only relief pitcher on the list, Jose Valverde, was the Diamondbacks' closer from 2003-07, leading MLB in saves in his final season in the desert. While he is not the household name like some of the other players on our list, he was electric for Arizona while he was there. His final season in the desert landed him three massive contracts in his prime, two with Houston and one with Detroit.

Valverde finished off that excellent 47-save 2007 season with an epic postseason series against the Cubs. He appeared in all three games, picking up one save, and allowing just one hit. He only made one appearance in their loss to the Rockies in the NLCS, allowing one run in 1.2 innings.

Another excellent starting pitcher, Zac Gallen, was traded to the Diamondbacks by the Miami Marlins during the 2019 season. This was part of Miami's rebuilding process that landed them Jazz Chisholm Jr.. Gallen came to the Diamondbacks and immediately became their ace. He has a career 3.37 ERA and three top ten Cy Young finishes.

Gallen made six starts during the 2023 postseason, going 2-3 with a 4.54 ERA. Arizona is hoping for a better performance this October if they make it. This could also be his last season with the Diamondbacks, as his contract expires after this year. With Corbin Burnes on the squad, Gallen may not have a spot in the rotation.

#9: AJ Pollock (2012-18)

AJ Pollock was a key cog in the middle of the Diamondbacks' lineup for seven mostly unremarkable years for the team. But Pollock posted an OPS+ over 100 in five of those seasons and received MVP votes in one. That same 2015 season, he also won the Gold Glove in centerfield and represented the Diamondbacks in the All-Star Game.

Pollock is primed for a “Hall of Pretty Good” debate on social media. He had three very good seasons for the Dodgers immediately after leaving the Diamondbacks and ended with short stints with the White Sox, Mariners, and Giants. Nothing is popping off the page, just a good player for an extended period.

#10: Zack Greinke (2016-19)

Zack Greinke had one of the most interesting careers of any ace pitcher in the 2010s. Despite continued excellent years and a Cy Young early on in Kansas City, he could not stick anywhere for too long. He spent three and a half seasons in Arizona, leading the Diamondbacks to the 2017 playoffs. In that season, he finished fourth in Cy Young voting and threw 202 innings.

Greinke is probably most remembered for his runs with the Royals and Astros, where he dominated playoff games. But some of his best seasons came with the Diamondbacks. Had he stayed in Arizona, he could have been much higher on this list.