The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte's relationship will keep on keeping on. After Marte was seeking a lucrative contract, he got his wish.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Marte and the club agreed to a $116.5 million extension that will keep him with the team until at least 2030.

Marte has been one of the best players on the Diamondbacks, and all of baseball. For starters, he placed third in MVP voting after a remarkable season.

At the plate, he batted .292 with a career-high 36 home runs and 95 RBIs. He was the offensive engine for the Diamondbacks when they were in a rut. Now, the team will keep one of the cornerstones for the next handful of seasons.

For Arizona, they are looking to head back to the World Series. After a spontaneous run, they are hoping to build on that. Signing guys like Jordan Montgomery and Corbin Burnes have proved that mantra.

However, losing a guy like Christian Walker is hard to stomach. Regardless of that, the amount of talent the Diamondbacks have in the farm system is outrageous.

A guy like Dru Jones is eagerly awaiting his opportunity. Furthermore, players like Gabriel Moreno and Geraldo Perdomo have been essential for rounding out the depth of the team.

Ketel Marte is committed to the Diamondbacks

Putting pen to paper for Marte's long-term career was much needed. Besides Corbin Carroll, Marte has been the de facto option. He has been the most consistent player for the team over the past few seasons.

Fans, teammates, coaches, and executives know what they are getting from him. Plus, the ability to be a switch hitter doesn't hurt either.

Although Marte was dealing with an ankle injury last season, it's safe to say that was a thing of the past. His durability might be a concern, but with the amount of depth the Diamondbacks have, it won't be an issue.

Furthermore, securing a contract of this magnitude prevents him from being poached away. Arizona is committed to loyal players and wants to reward them fruitfully.

Marte has joined that list and will be an exclusive part of the success moving forward. With a stacked National League West, they don't have an easy road.

However, having the core group of players under contract for an extensive period is a plus. After the Diamondbacks upset the Yankees on Tuesday, they might call on Marte to be the catalyst for more wins, following his contract extension.