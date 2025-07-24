The Arizona Diamondbacks are 5.5 games out of the final National League Wild Card spot. A hot week coming out of the All-Star Break could have changed a lot. But now, it seems like Eugenio Suarez, Merrill Kelly, and Zac Gallen could be on the move. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Diamondbacks will sell at the MLB trade deadline, but with a big catch.

“The Arizona Diamondbacks are telling rival clubs they plan to trade at least some of their veterans. But the extent to which the DBacks will sell is not yet clear, according to sources briefed on their plans,” Rosenthal wrote.

Gallen, Kelly, and Suarez are all pending free agents. The Diamondbacks could get compensatory picks if they leave in free agency, but also could get prospects for dealing them. According to Rosenthal, the difference in those returns will be the biggest factor in their decision.

“The number of deals the DBacks complete before next Thursday’s trade deadline will hinge on a variety of factors,” Rosenthal continued. “The level of interest in their players. Whether the proposals they receive for their qualifying-offer candidates exceeds the potential draft-pick compensation. The assessment of club officials about the team’s ability to compete for the third wild-card spot.”

Other pending free agents include reliever Shelby Miller and outfielder Randall Grichuk. They could sell everyone, fall even further down the standings, and re-tool in the offseason. It would help replenish their prospect pipeline and fill the 2026 team with optimism.

The Diamondbacks should be looking for pitchers at the MLB trade deadline. If they can get Cam Schlittler from the New York Yankees or Troy Melton from the Detroit Tigers, they would set up a better situation for their rotation moving forward. If they are trading both Gallen and Kelly, they will need depth behind Corbin Burnes for next year.