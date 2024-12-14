The Athletics do not just have a new home. They have a completely new mindset. The notoriously frugal organization is finalizing a trade with fellow small-market MLB franchise, the Tampa Bay Rays, that will net them left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs and a player to be named later, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander is staying true to his team's brand, flipping an impactful veteran arm for a group of young players who have yet to really leave a mark at the big-league level. The A's are sending right-handers Joe Boyle and Jacob Watters along with outfielder Will Simpson and a compensation draft pick to Tampa.

Springs, a 30th-round draft pick out of Appalachian State University, is the embodiment of the Rays Way. He floundered with both the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox before morphing into a valuable starter in St. Petersburg. The 32-year-old quietly tallied a superb 2.46 ERA and 9-5 record in 33 total appearances in 2022, which he then followed up with a sweltering start to the 2023 campaign. Unfortunately, the Springs revival was abruptly put on hold due to Tommy John surgery.

The Belmont, North Carolina native missed most of the last two seasons recovering but did impress in a small sample size in 2024. Jeffrey Springs pitched to a 3.27 ERA while recording 37 strikeouts in 33 innings. He brings a devastating changeup with him to Sacramento, California, which suddenly gives the Athletics a formidable one-two punch in their rotation.

Athletics and Rays are both moving with relative haste

The Springs trade comes a little more than a week after ownership doled out a surprising $67 million contract to Luis Severino. Manager Mark Kotsay's job should get a bit easier now that he has two starters with a proven track record of success. Neither newcomer is going to have people rushing to buy season tickets, but the proactive nature of the front office should optimally generate buzz for the ballclub.

It should also draw the ire of an Oakland fan base that waited almost 20 years for John Fisher to sign a free agent for more than $60 million. Baseball can be cruel sometimes. Tampa Bay understands the perils of finances all too well.

The Rays are choosing to reload rather than pay Springs $10.5 million in each of the next two years. That philosophy has worked well for them most of the time, but it requires a meticulous process of preparation and utilization.

While Joe Boyle and Jacob Watters each have hurdles to clear, they have the tools to become trusted options for longtime skipper Kevin Cash. And the Rays have the tools to make sure they reach their respective ceilings. Will Simpson is also promising, as he smashes his way up the ranks in the minor leagues.

For the good of the sport, hopefully both of these adversity-ridden franchises come out of this deal as winners.