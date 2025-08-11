Opening Day starter Luis Severino was absent, yet the Athletics still delivered something truly remarkable in their recent win over the Baltimore Orioles. Adding to the night’s drama, Athletics newcomer Carlos Cortes, known as a switch-thrower, made history Sunday. He seamlessly shifted from the outfield to third base, despite never having played the position professionally.

Carlos Cortes is a natural left-hander who learned to throw right-handed at age eight at his father's urging. As a result, the Athletics officially listed him as a switch-thrower for good reason. They called him up last month. He entered the game as a defensive replacement in right field during the bottom of the eighth. Just moments earlier, the Athletics had taken the lead on a clutch two-run double by Willie MacIver. That hit ultimately set the stage for Cortes’s surprising assignment.

With the Orioles pressing, the Athletics tapped Carlos Cortes to cover third base in the ninth inning. It was a spot he’d never manned at any level. He borrowed an infield glove from teammate Max Schuemann and gingerly took his position. Cortes stayed nervous yet composed, fully aware of the challenge.

He didn’t see a single ball come his way. However, the rarity of the moment wasn’t lost on anyone in the dugout or the stands. Manager Mark Kotsay praised the courage and adaptability of his roster. He noted, “we had an ambidextrous player switch hands and go on the infield. That just says a lot about the willingness to sacrifice for the team.”

Cortes made history as a switch-thrower playing two entirely different positions in the same game. His presence also reinforced the Athletics' team-first culture. Without even logging a plate appearance, Carlos Cortes helped lock down a tense Athletics-Orioles showdown. The effort sealed a 3-2 victory for the Athletics, a win that could spark momentum for the club’s upcoming road trip.

With grit and growing confidence, the Athletics look ready to turn this into the start of something special.

