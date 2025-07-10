The Home Run Derby participants are taking shape, and there was another player who recently accepted the invitation.

“Brent Rooker announced on Instagram he’ll participate in the T-Mobile HRDerby! The Athletics slugger is on pace for his third straight 30+ HR season,” MLB wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Rooker is having another strong season, as he's currently batting .270 with 56 runs scored, 19 doubles, 19 home runs, and 50 RBI in 94 games. Among batters in the American League, Rooker ranks tied for fourth in runs, tied for 11th in hits, and tied for eighth in home runs.

Since the start of the 2024 season, Rooker ranks third in the AL and seventh in the majors with 58 home runs, and is the only Athletics player to play in all 94 games, having a streak of 134 consecutive games played, which goes back to August 2024.

Rooker is also the Athletics' first two-time All-Star since Stephen Vogt in 2015. He's not the only one who has made the All-Star team from the Athletics, as rookie shortstop Jacob Wilson was also announced on the team. Unfortunately, he may not be able to participate after suffering a hand injury in their previous game.

Manager Mark Kotsay recently spoke about the injury and what his status currently looks like for the All-Star game.

“That’s the question I can’t answer right now,” Kotsay said. “It's day to day. We hope to get him back before that. Today’s a day where there’s soreness. The positive is that he can put a bat in his hand.”

That sounds like good news for Wilson and the Athletics, and there is hope that he could try and make the All-Star game. Earlier in the season, Wilson spoke about what has helped him have a strong year.

“I had the privilege of being able to watch my dad for from the first 10 years of my life and just kind of living in a baseball stadium, and, you know, in clubhouses growing up,” Wilson said.