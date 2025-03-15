The Athletics appear to have some momentum going for them as they enter the 2025 campaign after putting together a strong body of work over the offseason. One area the A's did not have to worry about during the past few months, though, was their closer spot, which was held down by one of the most electrifying pitchers in the game, Mason Miller.

From seemingly out of nowhere, Miller emerged as one of the top closers in the game, with his deadly array of pitches, highlighted by his fastball that regularly sat over 103 miles per hour, making him nearly unhittable. Miller knows that the speed of his pitches is his big draw, and while he has a goal for his pitch speed in 2025, he doesn't have his sights set on the 107 MPH benchmark.

“The 107 thing, I don't know why that's the number everybody is settling on, but you don't put any limitations on yourself,” Miller said on “Foul Territory.” “I put myself at 103.8 last year, that was the high … but I'd like to impress 104 for real when you look at the analytics side of it. That's the goal for me, and then you just kind of keep moving from there. But the most important thing is getting outs.”

Mason Miller not focusing too much on pitch speed ahead of 2025 campaign

Miller earned the first All-Star selection of his career in 2024, posting a 2-2 record with a 2.49 earned run average. He racked up 104 strikeouts over 65 innings of work, while also earning 28 saves. Miller is one of the Athletics top players, and he figures to be set to play a big role in how they fare in the 2025 campaign.

While speed isn't Miller's main goal, the harder he can throw the ball, the more difficult it will be for opposing hitters to get on base against him. Ultimately, the goal is get outs, which then leads to wins, so if Miller can build off of his breakout 2024 campaign, the Athletics bullpen could end up being a sneaky good unit this season.