As the Athletics look to kick off their first season away from Oakland with a bang, the club continued to lock in pieces for the future. Following a strong rookie campaign in which he solidified a spot in their starting lineup, outfielder Lawrence Butler will look to stay awhile with the team. News broke Thursday night that Butler had inked a seven-year, $65.5 million extension with the team, courtesy of ESPN's Jeff Passan on X, formerly Twitter.

“BREAKING: Outfielder Lawrence Butler and the A’s are in agreement on a seven-year, $66.5 million contract extension with one club option, sources tell ESPN,” posted Passan on Thursday evening. “Butler, 24, broke out as a rookie last year and is seen as a foundational player for the A’s moving forward.”

Shortly afterward, Passan posted that Butler would be making $65.5 million, not 66.5. Still, not the biggest of differences when it comes to this deal. It seems as if the A's are finally investing in a team that they should have invested in while they resided in Oakland. For the next three years, Butler and his teammates will call Sutter Health Park in Sacramento home. Then, before the 2028 regular season, they should move into their new long-term home in Las Vegas. Investing in Butler here is a smart idea, especially if he blows up before the team makes their way to their new home. Can the Athletics finally compete for a postseason berth once again?

Athletics, Lawrence Butler look to make strong impression in Sacramento

The resigning of Butler is just the latest move that the A's front office, led by GM David Forst, has made this offseason. The bigger resigning was designated hitter Brent Rooker, who has blossomed into the Athletics' best hitter. He inked a five-year deal earlier in the winter and has become one of the team leaders over his tenure in green and gold. Butler is just the latest piece to commit to the future that the A's are selling. As long as everything goes as planned, the team could enter their first season on the Strip as playoff contenders.

With new additions Luis Severino and Jeffrey Springs settling into the rotation, the A's starting pitching has become respectable. The team surely hopes to keep fire balling closer Mason Miller, but he could fetch a high return that helps them continue the rebuild. Nevertheless, it feels as if some of the long-term cogs are locked in. Will future A's follow the path set before them by Rooker and Butler. If the two outfielders have their way, then this will be just the beginning of something special in Sacramento, then Las Vegas.