The Atlanta Braves reportedly released former All-Star infielder Orlando Arcia, per Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game. The move comes shortly after the Braves released another former All-Star in outfielder/first baseman Garrett Cooper.

Arcia, 30, joined the Braves during the 2021 season. In 2023, Arcia was selected to the All-Star team and ended up slashing .264/.321/.420 to go along with a .741 OPS.

In 14 games played in 2025, however, Arcia struggled, hitting just .194 with a .445 OPS. Atlanta ultimately decided to move on from the versatile infielder.

Arcia has played at the MLB level since the 2016 campaign. His veteran prowess and defensive versatility make him an intriguing free agent. He is known as a shortstop but has also played second base, third base and even some outfield.

There are a number of teams that could benefit from at least giving Arcia an opportunity. One has to imagine that Arcia will receive a respectable amount of interest sooner rather than later despite his 2025 struggles.

Following a slow start to the season, the Braves have picked things up in recent action. The Braves are now only two games under .500, holding a 25-27 record as of this story's writing. Ronald Acuna Jr. recently returned from injury as well, giving the ball club a massive boost.

Atlanta is looking to make another postseason run. The Braves have been one of the most consistent contenders over the years. Although they may not win the World Series every single season, it is quite common to see Atlanta playing competitive baseball in October.

The Braves were defeated by the San Diego Padres on Sunday, losing by a final score of 5-3. Atlanta will look to get back on track in an upcoming pivotal three-game series against the Phillies in Philadelphia that is set to begin on Tuesday night. Tuesday night's first pitch is scheduled for 6:45 PM EST.