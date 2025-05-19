The Atlanta Braves have reportedly released former All-Star Garrett Cooper, per Steve Adams of MLBTRumors.com. Cooper, who can play first base and in the outfield, could draw interest from around the league.

The 34-year-old began his big league career in 2017 with the New York Yankees. He ended up with the Miami Marlins in 2018, where he would play until 2023.

Cooper displayed signs of intriguing potential during his first few seasons in Miami. He ended up earning an All-Star selection in 2022. Cooper would finish the '22 campaign with a .261/.337/.415/.752 slash line to go along with 33 doubles.

In 2023, the Marlins traded Cooper to the San Diego Padres. He has since played in Major League Baseball (MLB) with the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox. The Braves took a chance on Cooper, and he has been playing in their minor league system. Atlanta ultimately decided to move on from the veteran slugger, however.

It will be interesting to see if Cooper gets another chance at the big league level someday. His previous MLB experience and defensive versatility could catch the attention of a few ball clubs.

Meanwhile, the Braves are looking to climb back in the National League East standings. Atlanta is currently 24-23 overall, a mark that is good for third place in the NL East. The Braves are currently five games behind the New York Mets for the division lead.

Spencer Strider is set to return from injury on Tuesday. Ronald Acuna Jr. is also nearing his return from injury. Atlanta is suddenly in a quality spot as they hope to make another competitive postseason run.

The Braves and Nationals will go head-to-head in Washington Tuesday night in an NL East battle. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 PM EST as Atlanta looks to earn another big victory against a divisional opponent.