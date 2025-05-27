The Atlanta Braves are off to a tough start this season after losing a series to the San Diego Padres. But they got their superstar back for the Memorial Day Weekend set. Ronald Acuña Jr hit a homer in his first at-bat and another on Sunday in his return from injury. That prompted MLB Network analyst and former Brave Marc DeRosa to claim he is the most talented player in franchise history. Braves legend Chipper Jones backed him up amid some fans disagreeing on Acuña's place among the team's legends.

“People in the comments are confused between ‘most talented’ and ‘best player’. There is no disputing who the best player is. But Acuna has stuff in his tool belt that NO ONE has possessed,” Jones said.

Presumably, Jones is talking about Hank Aaron when closing the debate about the best player in Braves history. He hit 755 homers in his career, all but 22 of which came with the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves. Part of Truist Park is called “Henry Aaron Terrace”, there is a statue of him in the stadium, and their address is 755, in honor of his home run total.

Ronald Acuña Jr won the MVP in 2023 with a season that Aaron never had. He hit 41 homers and stole 73 bases, the first 40/70 season in MLB history. Aaron never had the injuries that Acuña has dealt with, playing under 120 games only twice in 22 years. But when he plays, Acuña dominates in the box, on the base paths, and in right field.

Henry Aaron is not only the greatest Braves player of all time, but one of the greatest players in baseball history. Ronald Acuña Jr is an excellent player with a great future ahead of him, if he can stay healthy. Whether Acuña is more talented or not, the Braves hope the conversation continues as Acuña keeps racking up stats.