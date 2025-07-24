Some players remain in MLB well into their 40s. Especially pitchers who don't have to run around or take at-bats. However, on Thursday, a former relief pitcher of the Atlanta Braves is likely retiring after he opened up about his playing status right now.

During a guest appearance on “Foul Territory,” Jesse Chavez, who is 41 years old, claimed that he believes his time playing Major League Baseball is probably over. He also admitted that he hasn't even picked up a baseball since the last time he took the mound for the Braves earlier this season.

“All honesty, I haven't picked up a baseball since my last pitch in St. Louis,” said former Braves relief pitcher Jesse Chavez. “As of now, I don't think we're gonna keep going. I think this is it. Time to turn the page. Focus on the next chapter in life, and go help all the young kids [with] all the stuff I did, so they don't take two steps backwards and take those three steps forward.”

BREAKING: Jesse Chavez announces his retirement from Major League Baseball. Congratulations on a great career, Jesse! pic.twitter.com/oobZUtUs2W — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Chavez has been playing pro baseball for 18 years, including the four games he's played in the 2025 season for the Braves. Although he is stating that he is ready to call it a career, there is a chance he could still end up signing somewhere. Chavez is currently a free agent, and any potential injuries that may occur could mean a franchise calls his number at some point.

The former Braves reliever has been a rather consistent option out of the bullpen throughout most of his career. Through 1142.0 innings pitched in his career, Chavez owns a 4.27 ERA and 1.333 WHIP while recording 1,044 strikeouts. He played more as a middle reliever, as he only has nine saves throughout 18 years of playing time in the majors.

Atlanta may not be the only club to recognize Chavez as one of its own, as he has played for numerous other teams in his career. Outside of the Braves, Chavez also played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals, Toronto Blue Jays, the Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers, and Chicago Cubs.