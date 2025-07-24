With rumors surrounding the Atlanta Braves ahead of the trade deadline, the latest reports provide more insight into the type of deals the team is not interested in making. While some within the baseball world predicted a boring trade deadline for the Braves, it could ultimately be the case.

In the latest report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, he said that Atlanta does not have any pressure to “trade its potential free agents,” and also stated there is “no interest” in the process of getting rid of salary. However, it is open to dealing players that are on expiring contracts, with the ones mentioned being Marcell Ozuna and Raisel Iglesias.

“One executive who spoke with the Atlanta Braves said he was told the team does not even intend to trade its potential free agents,” Rosenthal wrote. “The Braves conveyed they are under no pressure to reduce payroll, the exec said, and would like to win as many games as possible to build momentum going into 2026. It remains to be seen whether Marcell Ozuna will be looking back on his time with the Braves after the July 31st deadline.”

“A Braves source, however, said that was not a proper interpretation of the team’s position,” Rosenthal continued. “The team is willing to trade players on expiring contracts such as designated hitter Marcell Ozuna and closer Raisel Iglesias, the source said. But it has no interest in merely dumping salary. Its goal in any deal would be to receive some level of talent in return.”

The Braves are facing some interesting scenarios at the trade deadline

The Braves' star in Ozuna has been rumored to be a top target for teams, along with Iglesias, as other ball clubs could use the bullpen help. Though there could be some obstacles with a potential Ozuna deal, as Rosenthal mentioned, since he could veto a trade, as Atlanta would want some type of return.

“That would be easier said than done with Ozuna, who, as a player with 10 years service, five consecutive with the same team, has the right to veto any deal,” Rosenthal wrote. “Ozuna has cratered since April 20, batting .219 with a .689 OPS. The Braves are now playing both their catchers, Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin, rather than using Ozuna at DH.”

“Iglesias, 35, is a more interesting case,” Rosenthal continued about Iglesias, who has been productive recently. “The bullpen market is crowded, and Iglesias will be owed more than $5 million at the deadline. But the cost for him in talent will be less than it is for multi-year relievers, and the Braves presumably could include cash for a better return.”

It remains to be seen what the Braves do come the trade deadline on July 31.