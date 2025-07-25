The Atlanta Braves are in the midst of a brutal 2025 campaign filled wth injuries and lackluster play on the field. They have lost two straight games and are 4-6 in their last 10 games, seeing their record fall to 44-57.

The thing about the Braves, ahead of the trade deadline, is that they are not sellers. This is a playoff-caliber team that did not have superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. on the field for the first two months of the season. Atlanta started 0-7 on the season and was never able to climb back from that.

The roster is still stacked with talent. They are more than capable of going on a run to end this season, but it might be too little too late for them to make the playoffs, being 10 games back of the final spot.

On Friday, the lineup got much better as third baseman Austin Riley was activated off the injured list and Atlanta optioned INF Nacho Alvarez Jr. to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Riley is one of the top hitters in the game. He is batting .274 with 14 home runs, 48 RBIs, has 19 doubles, and an OPS of .764. Strikeouts continue to be a major issue for him, as he has 113 in 379 at-bats this season. Riley last played on July 11, when the strained right abdominal muscle occurred, and he was hitting the ball well with five hits in his last four games.

Nacho Alvarez Jr. has one of the coolest names in baseball, but has not seen much success with the Braves. In two seasons, Nacho is 9-60 with 19 strikeouts and only one extra-base hit. The 22-year-old shortstop will head back to Gwinnett, where he is hitting .333 with 13 hits in 39 at-bats.

The Braves are now in Texas to take on the Rangers for a 3-game series. Joey Wentz will toe the slab for the Braves as he aims for his third win.