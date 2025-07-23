The Atlanta Braves have been arguably the MLB's biggest disappointment thus far in the 2025 MLB season, currently sitting 13 games under the .500 mark after Tuesday's loss to the San Francisco Giants. All of the struggles have led some to speculate that the Braves could be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline, with names like Marcell Ozuna being thrown through the rumor mill.

Recently, MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN shed some light on his predictions for the Braves' trade deadline approach.

“This could be a boring deadline for the Braves, which is appropriate considering their season has been a snooze,” reported Passan. “…the Braves are left with trying to trade two former All-Stars in Ozuna and closer Raisel Iglesias, plus Pierce Johnson, who will be a good seventh-inning arm for a contender.”

Passan then spoke on what the Braves would theoretically try to do in the aftermath of such a slew of moves.

“…Then they'll start over with Acuña, Olson, Baldwin, Harris, Albies, Austin Riley, Sean Murphy, Spencer Strider, Chris Sale and Spencer Schwellenbach — an excellent 10-man foundation — and rebuild around it on the fly, hopeful that the past two years were the anomalies and not the portent of something worse,” he wrote.

A disastrous season for Atlanta

The Braves have made the MLB playoffs every year since 2018, but that streak is currently on life support considering Atlanta's spot in the standings at the current juncture.

Last year, the Braves saw their NL East winning streak come to an end but were still able to sneak into the playoffs, but it doesn't appear they are fated for such luck this time around.

It's been a swift fall from grace for a team that won the World Series in 2021 and has yet to win a playoff series since. Manager Brian Snitker is expected to retire at the end of this season, and it's certainly possible that whoever replaces him could be inheriting a vastly different roster than the one in place now.

The Braves will finish their series against the Giants on Wednesday evening from Truist Park in Atlanta shortly after 12:00 PM ET.