The Atlanta Braves swung for the fences this offseason, signing Jurickson Profar to a three-year, $42 million deal. Profar is coming off the best season of his career after being selected to his first All-Star Game and winning a Silver Slugger Award as a member of the San Diego Padres in 2024.

Unfortunately, the Braves’ big acquisition hit a setback in spring training. Profar awkwardly landed on his left arm while trying to make a catch in the outfield on Saturday, according to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman on X.

Profar was forced to leave the game with what the team is calling a “jammed left wrist.” While X-rays of the 14th-year veteran’s arm were negative he’ll undergo additional testing, per the Braves’ official account on X.

The Braves hope new addition Jurickson Profar avoided serious injury

Profar broke through last year with the Padres in his age-31 season. He slashed .280/.380/.459 and reached career-highs in home runs (24), RBI (85), runs scored (94), (OPS+ 134) and bWAR (3.6).

The Braves are hoping Profar can keep the team afloat while Ronald Acuna Jr. continues to recover from a torn ACL in his left knee, which cost him most of the 2024 season and is expected to keep him out for a portion of 2025 as well.

While Acuna is irreplaceable in the Braves lineup, the team has been impressed by Profar, who’s been leading off for Atlanta in spring training. Acuna boasted the Braves would have the best outfield in baseball with the addition of Profar.

Atlanta managed to reach the playoffs for the seventh straight year last season despite Acuna’s absence. However, the team hasn’t won a playoff series since its World Series victory in 2021. In 2024, the Braves were swept in the Wild Card round by Profar’s Padres, who went on to take the Los Angeles Dodgers to five games in the Division Series before ultimately losing 3-2 to the eventual champions.