The Atlanta Braves struck gold this offseason with Jurickson Profar. Safe to say that Ronald Acuna Jr was one of the happiest to find out that news.

When the Braves signed Profar to a $42 million contract, it felt too good to be true. Luckily, he's been producing immediately for his new team.

After making the All-Star Game for the first time in his career, Profar hopes to keep the momentum. For Acuña, he sees the momentum carrying over just fine.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal explained an interaction between Acuña and Braves reporters about his new teammate.

“The mood was lighthearted throughout,” Rosenthal said. “Asked if he would do his interviews in English this season, Acuna turned to Garcia and said, “Franco, he lost his job,” then burst out laughing.

“Asked about the Braves’ outfield with the addition of Jurickson Profar, Acuna smiled and proclaimed it “the best outfield in baseball.” At one point he rubbed his hands against his hoodie and joked in Spanish, with Garcia interpreting, “speaking English, my hands are starting to get a little sweaty.”

Ronald Acuna loves what Jurickson Profar brings to Braves

In his first full season, Profar made the All-Star game. However, he brought plenty of culture and swagger to the San Diego Padres. As a result, he caught the eye of the Braves. Following Acuña's words, the proof is in the pudding.

Profar batted .280 with 24 home runs and 85 RBIs. After having an up and down career, he finally found a home in San Diego. Although it's a pitchers friendly ballpark, he made the most of it and excelled as a hitter.

Now, Profar will join Acuna in the lineup and be a formidable one-two punch. Also, pitcher Spencer Strider is set to make his return this season.

He proved to be one of the most dominant pitchers in the league when healthy. Although he's coming off of Tommy John surgery, the Braves are looking to be a legit threat in the National League East.

Either way, Spring Training will be a great glimpse of what Profar and Acuna can bring to the table. After winning the NL East in 2023, the New York Mets took their spot one season later.

Also, they signed Juan Soto to the largest contract in MLB history. The Mets and Braves will likely battle for supremacy of the division.

Still, Profar could be the X-factor that the Braves have needed to pair with Acuna for quite some time.