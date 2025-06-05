Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider didn’t mince words after another rough outing Tuesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, admitting his command issues made it feel like he was throwing “batting practice.” The Braves have now dropped nine of their last 12 games, and Strider’s regression has become a central concern for a team once seen as a clear contender.

Strider, who allowed five earned runs over five innings, gave up three home runs—two to Ketel Marte and one to Corbin Carroll—in an 8–3 loss at Truist Park. It was another chapter in a challenging 2025 campaign for the right-hander, whose 2025 ERA has ballooned to 5.68 over his last four outings.

In a piece by MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, Strider reflected bluntly on his performance.

“Command without stuff is batting practice. That’s about what I offered up today. I’ve got to be better, just to give us a chance.”

Strider's drop-off has been dramatic. In 2023, he led MLB with 281 strikeouts and anchored one of the league’s top rotations. Now, post-injury, he’s seen his strikeout rate plummet and his home run rate skyrocket. Since returning from a hamstring strain, he’s posted a 6.43 ERA over three starts, fueling concerns over lingering effects from the UCL procedure he underwent in early 2024.

The Braves pitching struggles have come at the worst time, with the team slipping 10 games out of first place and only four games above the last-place Marlins. Trade deadline whispers are growing louder.

Acknowledging the pressure on the Braves, Strider told Bowman he needs to deliver when it matters too.

“We’ve got to win games, and when it’s my turn to pitch, I’ve got to give us a chance to win. If I can’t do that, then I don’t know what value I’m providing, besides getting reps.”

As the long nature of a baseball season continues to test Atlanta’s depth, all eyes remain on whether Strider can rediscover the dominance that once made him a Cy Young favorite.