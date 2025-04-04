The Atlanta Braves (0-7) are making one trade after another in the first week of the 2025 MLB season, as they try to counteract their injury and performance concerns. General manager Alex Anthopoulos kept his eyes open for available talent on Thursday, striking a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates for catcher Jason Delay, per the team's X account.

Atlanta is acquiring the 29-year-old out of Vanderbilt in exchange for cash considerations, something the small-market Pirates are always willing to accept. Delay is being optioned to the Double-A Columbus Clingstones. The 2017 fourth-round draft pick has a .231 batting average with two home runs and 35 RBIs in 134 MLB games.

Considering that 2023 All-Star Sean Murphy has yet to return from a fractured rib he suffered in spring training (making second rehab start on Thursday), and top prospect Drake Baldwin is still finding his way in the big leagues, it is important to have catching depth. Delay will be available to serve backup duties behind the plate if and when the Braves deem it necessary.

Braves continue their early-season free-fall

It looked like Atlanta's offense finally awakened on Wednesday night, before catastrophe ultimately struck in Chavez Ravine. The ballclub sprinted to a 5-0 lead in the second inning, cruising toward its first victory of the season. Though, instead of getting into the win column and delivering the Los Angeles Dodgers their first loss of the year, the Braves surrendered six unanswered runs. Shohei Ohtani dealt the gut-wrenching blow in the bottom of the ninth, courtesy of a 399-foot home run.

No team has ever made the playoffs after starting the season with an 0-7 record. This franchise runs on resilience, however. Atlanta carries a consistent presence in October because it knows how to survive dry spells and misfortune. Manager Brian Snitker guided a group marred by injuries and frigid bats into the postseason last year. The Braves might have to dig even deeper to overcome this brutal beginning to the 2025 MLB campaign.

Alex Anthopoulos will keep thinking of affordable ways to potentially address the squad's unsatisfactory condition. Following an unforgiving California road trip, Atlanta mercifully heads to Truist Park for their home-opening series against the Miami Marlins (4-3) starting on Friday.