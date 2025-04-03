It's safe to say that the Atlanta Braves have not had the start to the 2025 MLB season that they were envisioning. With Wednesday evening's loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Braves dropped to an abysmal 0-7 on the season, now standing as the lone team in the league without a win on the campaign.

The biggest issue for the Braves (and there are a lot to choose from) has been their hitting, or more accurately, their inability to do so. Exhibit A of this issue has been third baseman Austin Riley, who has suffered through a horrid start to the year at the plate.

Recently, Riley got one hundred percent candid about his frustration amid all the turmoil, per David O'Brien of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

“Fom a personal standpoint, it's honestly embarrassing what I've displayed offensively, and I've got a lot of work to do. From an offensive point, there's no excuses, it's embarrassing… With the bases loaded, one out, no excuses, I got to get it done,” said Riley.

The Braves left the bases loaded on two different occasions during Wednesday's loss, a game in which they once led 5-0 and ultimately fell victim to a walk-off home run from Shohei Ohtani.

A horrid start for the Braves

The Braves' 2025 season is in serious danger of ending before it even begins, as the team finds itself at the very bottom of the standings, albeit at this very early juncture.

It should be noted that the Braves have faced some stiff competition to start the year, and are still awaiting the return of both Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider, each of whom was injured during the 2024 season. It also didn't help matters when it was recently announced that free agent signee Jurickson Profar would miss half the season due to a suspension.

The Braves will hope that the friendly confines of Truist Park provide some much needed home cooking this weekend for a series against the Miami Marlins. That series will begin on Friday evening.