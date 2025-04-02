The Los Angeles Angels are 3-1 and sit in first place in the American League West. The Atlanta Braves own an 0-5 record and are enduring one calamity after another. The disparity in strength of schedule and the ridiculous early nature of the campaign are obviously worth noting, but this is not a universe fans are accustomed to seeing. These franchises intersected on Tuesday, completing a trade on the first day of April.

The Angels are sending right-handed pitcher Michael Petersen to the Braves for cash considerations, per the latter's official X account. He is being optioned to the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers. While this is a trivial transaction at first glance, it speaks to the desperation that Atlanta is already feeling through five games.

Braves are going through it

Besides the anguish brought on by Jurickson Profar's 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, the Braves' pitching staff is beset with adversity. All-Star Reynaldo Lopez will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder, and veterans Jesse Chavez and Hector Neris have been designated for assignment. Manager Brian Snitker, who is faced with his own uncertainty, needs competent arms.

Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos is hoping he just acquired one. Petersen owns a 5.95 ERA in 16 MLB appearances and is almost 31 years old, so fans should temper their expectations. Atlanta has a knack for unearthing unlikely production, however. Since the Angels initially DFA'd the British hurler on Sunday, Anaheim should appreciate that GM Perry Minasian was able to get something for him.

The Braves are struggling in the batter's box and on the mound and are still without stars Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider. They should just be grateful that the calendar flipped to a new month. Regardless of how the Petersen acquisition works out, Anthopoulos is staying proactive amid the early troubles. Winless Atlanta battles the undefeated Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night, starting at 10:10 p.m. ET.