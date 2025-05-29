The Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies are squaring off on Thursday afternoon after a rainout the previous night created a surprise doubleheader for the divisional foes. The Braves are hoping to make up some ground on the first-place Phillies and Atlanta has managed to keep things close thanks to a spectacular play from Michael Harris II.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, with two on and one out, Phillies left fielder Max Kepler drove a 1-0 offering from Scott Blewett to deep center. It appeared Kepler had just cracked the game open, giving Philadelphia a 5-0 lead. But Braves center fielder Michael Harris II tracked down the ball and made a remarkable leaping catch to take a three-run home run away from the Phillies.

MICHAEL HARRIS II GOES UP AND GETS IT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UkiTeHKT1F — MLB (@MLB) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Harris is no stranger to circus catches, having made another head-turning grab earlier this month in a game against the Washington Nationals.

Michael Harris’ defense saves Braves from potential blowout

His effort Thursday could prove pivotal after Atlanta lost the opener of this three-game series 2-0. Braves' ace Spencer Strider was on the bump tor that contest. But despite Strider’s solid outing, allowing one run on one hit and four walks with seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings, Atlanta’s offense couldn’t come up with any run support, getting blanked by Ranger Suarez and the Phillies’ bullpen.

The two teams are engaged in another close contest Thursday as the Braves are down 3-2 after six innings. They entered the day having lost five of their last six games despite the returns of Strider and former MVP Ronald Acuna Jr.

Atlanta’s offense was expected to be invigorated with Acuna back in the lineup after a year-long layoff due to a torn ACL. While Acuna has done his part, immediately contributing at the plate after being activated, the Braves have dropped to 25-28 on the season and now sit 9.5 games behind the Phillies in the NL East.