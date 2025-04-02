The Atlanta Braves are the last winless team in the major leagues. After a four-game sweep at the hands of the San Diego Padres, they lost their first two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves' offense has been a massive part of this poor start, with only nine runs in the first five games. Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and fan Ryan Foster both have stats showing just how bad the offense has been.

“The Braves lost to the Dodgers, 3-1. They are the only winless team in the majors.” Toscano posted after Tuesday's loss, “They took a lead on an error tonight – their first lead since Opening Day. They are 1-for-34 with runners in scoring position to begin the season.”

Foster's numbers show how bad the offense has been despite solid underlying numbers. “Braves team offensive rankings:

BA: .137 (30th)

OBP: .238 (30th)

SLG: .220 (30th)

R: 9 (T-28th)

K%: 29.1 (28th)

BABIP: .178 (30th)

Barrel %: 10.7 (5th)

Hard Hit %: 39.3 (T-15th)

BB%: 11.7 (T-3rd)

In no world should this process result in these outcomes.”

The Braves are getting the barrel on the ball and walking, but not getting results out of it. If they cannot get the hits to fall soon, their season will be all about digging out of a hole.

The Braves need to turn this ship around

Last year, the Mets started 2-5 and the Braves started 5-2. They ended with the same record and the Amazins were the ones who made the NLCS. While the Mets did make it further and add Juan Soto, Atlanta fans were hoping that key injury returns would have them in NL East contention. But Ronald Acuña and Spencer Strider are not ready yet, and the team that limped to the finish in 2024 is slow out of the gates in 2025.

The Braves finish the series against the Dodgers on Wednesday night at 8:38. After that game, they head back home to open Truist Park for the 2025 season against the Miami Marlins. Games in April are not usually considered must-win, but the Braves need a win before they face their fans on Friday.

Expectations were high around the Braves this year after their injury-riddled 89-win season last year. But a six-game losing streak to start the season is difficult to bounce back from. If the offensive luck turns around, they should be able to stack wins against the Marlins and Phillies at home. But if not, it could keep getting ugly in Georgia.