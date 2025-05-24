The Atlanta Braves (25-26) have been yearning for reinforcements during an adversity-filled first two months of the 2025 MLB season, and Ronald Acuña Jr. has immediately indulged them. The star right fielder does not look like a man coming off a torn ACL, as he blasted his second home run in less than 24 hours en route to a 7-1 victory versus the San Diego Padres (28-22) on Saturday.

Acuña enjoyed a grand return to Truist Park on Friday night, launching the ball over the fence on the first official pitch he had seen in almost a year. The outcome ultimately did not match the joyous beginning, as an inexplicable Eli White baserunning blunder denied the squad a chance at a potential comeback. Following the stinging 2-1 loss to begin the series, the 2023 National League MVP was extra determined to help Atlanta get back in the win column after a three-game skid.

HE'S SO BACK! 😤 Ronald Acuña Jr. makes it back-to-back days with a homer! pic.twitter.com/em1FYU2Ik7 — MLB (@MLB) May 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Infield RBI singles from Nick Allen and Ozzie Albies and a Matt Olson dinger gave the Braves a 3-1 lead, and Acuña tacked on a couple of more runs with a 427-foot homer in the fifth inning. Michael Harris II gave the club some additional insurance in the seventh, which was far more than they needed in this matchup.

Grant Holmes tossed a gem, allowing one run on six hits and striking out six batters in seven innings of work. Impressive rookie catcher Drake Baldwin posted another magnificent outing, going 3-for-4 at the dish. Austin Riley and Alex Verdugo recorded two hits each and scored twice in the win. Acuña is showing some rust, finishing with three Ks, but he is making a definite impact in his first series back.

Braves are counting on Acuña to give them a jolt

While there were questions regarding the three-time Silver Slugger Award winner's health and morale, he is smoothly transitioning back into the Braves' lineup. Ronald Acuña Jr. has gone through an ACL recovery before and climbed his way to the pinnacle of the sport, so he was presumably prepared for the arduous rehab process. Such injuries are never easy to navigate, however.

Atlanta has lacked consistency on offense in 2025, making the Venezuelan's presence even more vital for manager Brian Snitker and company. He will try to stay productive when the Braves and Padres duke it out in the rubber match on Sunday afternoon.