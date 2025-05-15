The Atlanta Braves are weathering an early storm this season. The Braves have managed to hang around .500, winning seven of their last 11 games. Atlanta hopes to stay within striking distance in the NL East as reinforcements come in the form of starting pitcher Spencer Strider and right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. The 2023 NL MVP took a major step in his return from injury, starting a rehab assignment this week.

Although the four-time All-Star hasn’t played for the Braves since tearing his left ACL last May, he found himself in the middle of a controversy over a social media post that seemed to criticize manager Brian Snitker.

Acuna blamed his remark on frustration with his injury. But recognized that it was a mistake to take his gripe public. “Thankfully, I was able to apologize to Snit. I was in the wrong. I shouldn’t have done that. But thankfully, I was able to apologize to Snit to his face, to apologize to my teammates. We’re just turning the page and moving on,” Acuna said through a translator, per Harrison Smajovits on SI.com.

Ronald Acuna Jr. starts Braves rehab assignment with apology, homer

The controversy arose when Braves outfielder Jarred Kelenic failed to run out of the batter's box assuming he hit a home run in a game against the Twins in April and he was thrown out at second base. Snitker chose not to address the base running mistake during or after the game and his decision not to speak with Kelenic about the blunder was reported on X.

Acuna, apparently pointing out what he considered a double standard, commented on the post. “If it were me, they would take me out of the game,” he wrote, via SI.com.

Acuna was referring to a time when he was benched by Snitker for a similar base running error – six years ago.

While his comment on Snitker’s handling of Kelenic was posted, and then quickly deleted, back on April 20, Acuna addressed it for the first time on Wednesday, telling reporters that he cleared the air with his manager and teammates, per SI.com.

“I talked to them man-to-man and admitted that I was wrong. I told them I wouldn't have any excuses. I took accountability for it. We have a really good relationship. I think we’ll be able to move on just fine,” Acuna added.

Moving on seems like a good idea, especially considering Acuna’s been holding onto an incident that happened in 2019.

Despite the social media controversy, Acuna is making progress in his rehab. He hit a home run in his first game action since injuring his knee last year, going yard in a Florida Complex League game.