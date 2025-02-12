The Atlanta Braves saw Spencer Strider's 2024 campaign cut short after undergoing elbow surgery to repair UCL damage. But as they prepare for 2025, the Braves are hopeful to have Strider back in the rotation sooner rather than later.

The right-hander threw a bullpen session on Tuesday as he continues to ramp up his rehab. It didn't take long for manager Brian Snitker to be impressed, via Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

“The ball's coming out good,” Snitker said.

While nothing has been made official, the Braves are expecting Strider to make his return by the end of April. While he won't be ready for Opening Day, Strider seems on track to re-join Atlanta early on in 2025. Of course, that comes with the caveat of no setbacks. But if he can stay healthy during his rehab process, it won't be long before Braves fans see Strider on the mound again.

And while that would be a dream for all in Atlanta, Strider's return will be a nightmare for the rest of the league. The righty entered 2024 as the Braves Opening Day starter, a clear sign of how talented he is. It couldn't have been too difficult of a call after Strider's 2023 campaign though.

Over 32 games, Strider earned a MLB-high 20 wins, to go alongside a 3.86 ERA and a major league leading 281 strikeouts; compared to just 58 walks. He earned the first All-Star nomination of his career for the performance. Through his entire 67 game stint with the Braves, Strider has put up a 32-10 record, a 3.47 ERA and a 495/109 K/BB ratio.

Atlanta hasn't made any major changes to their rotation this offseason. They still have reigning Cy Young winner Chris Sale atop their roster, and they finished the 2024 campaign with the best ERA in the league at 3.49. Adding Strider back into the mix only makes the Braves a more serious World Series contender.

And if he returns within the month of April, Atlanta will have Spencer Strider at their disposal for the majority of the season.