Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider pitched just five innings in his 2025 debut before a hamstring strain sent him back to the injured list. After beating the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Thursday, Braves manager Brian Snitker announced that the former All-Star will be back early next week.

Reigning National League Cy Young winner Chris Sale did a good job of holding Atlanta's starting rotation together in Strider's absence. However, he will be glad to have the 26-year-old back in the lineup to help him fuel a Braves turnaround. Strider's first start will come next week against a Nationals team whose offense is in the bottom half of the league, according to The Athletic's David O'Brien.

The Braves took their time bringing Strider back, not willing to risk any further injury to his hamstring. He has been through a lot of injury troubles over the course of the last two years. Atlanta wants nothing more than to bring him back and have him finish the year strong and healthy.

The Braves are fighting for their spot in the NL East with the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets. Both teams are in the inner circle of Word Series contenders, but Atlanta is lurking behind them.

Some of Snitker's players are confident that they can turn things around. Getting Strider back is a big step in the right direction for a team that needs an injection of energy. His comeback will re-form a dynamic duo alongside Sale that Major League Baseball hasn't really seen so far since Sale arrived in Atlanta.

On paper, the Braves are an exciting team, but Atlanta is still waiting for Ronald Acuna Jr. to return. For now, though, Braves fans are happy that Strider will retake his position on the mound next week. If both stars can come back and stay on the field, Atlanta is dangerous in the NL.