After the Atlanta Braves trusted him to start a playoff game last season, pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver is expected to do big things in 2025. Smith-Shawver has had a productive spring training, adding more anticipation to his campaign.

Smith-Shawver is doing his best to enjoy the moment.

“I just keep telling myself to go have fun out there,” Smith-Shawver said via MLB.com. “I think whenever I'm having fun and just going out there and competing, it's when I have my best product on the field.”

Smith-Shawver has been working hard to master his craft and put himself in the best possible position to succeed this season.

“I feel like I've done better whenever I get behind in counts of being able to throw my offspeed and just everything for strikes,” Smith-Shawver said. “I think that puts you in a way better spot, because if it's four options, rather than having just one or two pitches in the strike zone that day, having four options really messes with the hitters.

“So, whatever's working and whatever I can land that day, having more of those options is always a good thing.”

The Braves dealt with a lot of injuries last season. If they can manage to stay healthy, they will be in a position to compete this season and Smith-Shawver will help.

Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. ‘strong as ever'

Star Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. missed a large portion of the 2024 season after going down with a torn ACL for the second time in his career. Acuna has been participating in spring training activities and has hit some impressive home runs.

“He’s probably as strong as he’s ever been,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said via MLB.com.

The Braves want to ensure that Acuna is in the best position possible to succeed and they do not want to rush his recovery and put him at risk of further injury.

“When he comes back, we want him to be able to go,” Snitker said. “We’re going to make sure he is ready to go when we do turn him loose.”