The New England Patriots are hoping that they will be able to take a step forward in the 2025 season under the direction of new head coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel was coincidentally the opposing coach the last time the Patriots played a home playoff game, helping his then-Tennessee Titans knock off New England and end the Tom Brady era.

On Thursday, as the team prepared for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, Vrabel celebrated his 50th birthday, and made a bold declaration about his choice of dessert for the festivities.

“It’s Mike Vrabel’s 50th birthday. He said he’ll only eat carrot cake on his birthday,” reported Mark Daniels of MassLive on X, formerly Twitter.

Carrot cake is certainly a polarizing choice in the culinary world, but if Vrabel can lead the Patriots back to relevance in the NFL landscape, it's unlikely that New England fans will have any problem with the food he chooses to consume in his free time.

A big year for the Patriots

Article Continues Below

Another key storyline for the Patriots is the hopeful ascension of second year quarterback Drake Maye, whom the team selected number three overall back in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Maye had a mixed bag of a rookie season, taking over midway through the campaign as the Patriots' starting quarterback and making some plays that flashed his top three pick talent, while also enduring some of the growing pains that you would expect from a rookie quarterback being thrown into the fire of an NFL season.

It didn't help matters that Maye was playing behind one of the league's worst offensive lines, and although the Patriots' front office has made some strides to address that issue this offseason, it's still looking likely that New England will trot out multiple rookies on their offensive line this year, which isn't exactly a recipe for success.

Still, Vrabel has garnered a reputation for helping teams amount to something greater than the sum of their parts, and he'll hope to work some more of that magic this year with New England.

The Patriots' season will kick off on September 7 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.